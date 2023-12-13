Apple Arcade January titles announced

Apple has announced three new games coming to Apple Arcade in January, along with some major updates to popular titles. The three new games are Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom, Cornsweeper, and Blackjack, and all three sound like a lot of fun. It’s been a fantastic year for the subscription service, with titles like NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition and Hello Kitty Island Adventure, and it doesn’t look like Apple will be slowing down any time soon.

Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom looks set to bring the pocket-sized virtual friend to Apple Arcade in January, as players “embark on a heartwarming experience in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom, joining adorable hero Mametchi in restoring harmony to the Tamagotchi planet after a mysterious impact shakes the kingdom.” Players will be able to explore and encounter nearly 300 characters while building their own wilderness camp. There will be regular content updates for the title, and is perfect for players of all ages, especially for those like us who grew up taking their Tamagotchi’s to school.

Cornsweeper has been developed by Jamaican solo developer wbuttr, and is described as a “meditative mind-sweep-em-up,” where players “pop delicious popcorn and avoid explosions, all set to a relaxing and original lo-fi inspired soundtrack with some reggae infusions.” It has been influenced greatly by wbuttr’s Jamaican cultural heritage, who believes in “spreading warmth through hand-crafted, illustrative designs and a spirit of giving,” featuring localisation in Jamaican Patios, the local dialect.

Finally, the last announcement coming to Apple Arcade January for now, is Blackjack by MobilityWare+. It’ll feature iconic locations such as London and Barcelona, and aims to do more than the standard Hit or Stand to explore authentic gameplay like splitting and doubling down. Players can delight “in special features like the table run progression system, allowing players to earn coveted “Titles” and unlock new tables.” It sounds like much more than the standard blackjack experience, offering a new level of excitement to the game.