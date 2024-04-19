Apple Arcade getting some major game updates

Apple has announced some big updates to games that are part of Apple Arcade, with Sonic Dream Team and What the Car? leading the charge.

Starting with Sonic Dream Team, the Apple Arcade title is getting a new zone called “Sweet Dreams Zone”, which Apple says is ” a brand-new cozy environment with extra challenging stages created by the Dream Weaver, Ariem”.

Moving onto What the Car?, that’s getting an update which showcases the best levels made by players from the recent Sneaky Sasquatch crossover event.

Elsewhere, Japanese Rural Life Adventure is getting a new Seaside area, where players “can watch adorable sea turtles spawn”.

Here’s the list of other new updates on Apple Arcade this week:

Game Room — Adds the timeless classic Checkers to its game chest.

— Adds the timeless classic Checkers to its game chest. Disney SpellStruck — Wall-E’s EVE arrives to the game. Players can play as the Extraterrestrial Vegetation Evaluator and use her power Sensory Sweep.

— Wall-E’s EVE arrives to the game. Players can play as the Extraterrestrial Vegetation Evaluator and use her power Sensory Sweep. BEAST: Bio Exo Arena Suit Team — Welcome to Season 4, which adds a new Season Pass geared towards beginners, a new map for Crystal Rush, and the new Overdrive feature that will give heroes a boost.

— Welcome to Season 4, which adds a new Season Pass geared towards beginners, a new map for Crystal Rush, and the new Overdrive feature that will give heroes a boost. Jigsaw Puzzle by MobilityWare+ — In an exclusive update to Apple Arcade, Jigsaw Puzzle by MobilityWare+ introduces a sleek and new modern design that features easy navigation, vibrant artwork, and seamless sorting.

— In an exclusive update to Apple Arcade, Jigsaw Puzzle by MobilityWare+ introduces a sleek and new modern design that features easy navigation, vibrant artwork, and seamless sorting. Jetpack Joyride+ — In a crossover event with Fruit Ninja Classic+, players can slice through fruit and utilize the new Arcade Banana power-ups to extend their time.

— In a crossover event with Fruit Ninja Classic+, players can slice through fruit and utilize the new Arcade Banana power-ups to extend their time. Simon’s Cat – Story Time — Introduces bonus “Coin” levels, giving players an opportunity to earn more coins.

As usual, it’s worth noting the “Plus” symbol in the game name means it’s a universal app, so not just an iPhone game. It’s also worth a mention that What the Car? is from the same developer as What the Golf, which is pretty highly recommended, so might be worth a quick look if you’re an Apple Arcade subscriber.