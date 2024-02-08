Apple Arcade games for March announced

Apple Arcade has announced that Crayola Adventures, Bloons TD Battles 2+, and The Battle of Polytopia are coming on March 7.

“This March, during National Reading Month, we’re thrilled to introduce Crayola Adventures, a game that empowers players to be the authors, illustrators, and heroes of stories as unique as they are,” said Brian Lovell, founder of Red Games, the team behind Crayola Adventures, “In a world where young minds are immersed in digital platforms, Crayola Adventures is a bridge for players of all ages to build connections between their digital experiences and learning journey to hone problem-solving, creativity, and language skills — all in a wildly fun setting that encourages them to express themselves freely.”

Here’s a brief overview of the three games coming to Apple Arcade this March:

Crayola Adventures by Red Games Co. — This open-ended storytelling experience, combined with adventure-style gameplay, is a haven for imaginative minds of all ages. With unlimited creative choices and best-in-class digital tools, players craft extraordinary characters and unique worlds in the vibrant universe of Crayola Adventures.

Bloons TD Battles 2+ by Ninja Kiwi — The ultimate head-to-head tower defense game is bigger and better than ever. Bloons TD Battles 2+ features powerful heroes, epic monkey towers, dynamic new maps, and even more ways to pop those pesky Bloons.

The Battle of Polytopia+ by Midjiwan AB — In this award-winning turn-based strategy game, players take on the role of tribe ruler with the objective to construct a thriving civilization, conquer uncharted territories, and master advanced technologies in a gripping competition with other tribes.

There’s also updates coming to other titles this month, including Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Sonic Dream Team, and WHAT THE CAR?