Apple Arcade games for March announced

Apple Arcade has announced that Crayola Adventures, Bloons TD Battles 2+, and The Battle of Polytopia are coming on March 7.
“This March, during National Reading Month, we’re thrilled to introduce Crayola Adventures, a game that empowers players to be the authors, illustrators, and heroes of stories as unique as they are,” said Brian Lovell, founder of Red Games, the team behind Crayola Adventures, “In a world where young minds are immersed in digital platforms, Crayola Adventures is a bridge for players of all ages to build connections between their digital experiences and learning journey to hone problem-solving, creativity, and language skills — all in a wildly fun setting that encourages them to express themselves freely.”
Here’s a brief overview of the three games coming to Apple Arcade this March:
- Crayola Adventures by Red Games Co. — This open-ended storytelling experience, combined with adventure-style gameplay, is a haven for imaginative minds of all ages. With unlimited creative choices and best-in-class digital tools, players craft extraordinary characters and unique worlds in the vibrant universe of Crayola Adventures.
- Bloons TD Battles 2+ by Ninja Kiwi — The ultimate head-to-head tower defense game is bigger and better than ever. Bloons TD Battles 2+ features powerful heroes, epic monkey towers, dynamic new maps, and even more ways to pop those pesky Bloons.
- The Battle of Polytopia+ by Midjiwan AB — In this award-winning turn-based strategy game, players take on the role of tribe ruler with the objective to construct a thriving civilization, conquer uncharted territories, and master advanced technologies in a gripping competition with other tribes.
There’s also updates coming to other titles this month, including Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Sonic Dream Team, and WHAT THE CAR?
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure by Sunblink & Sanrio — On February 8, Valentine’s Day comes to Hello Kitty Island Adventure with its Hugs & Hearts in-game event, running February 8-21. Adorable lovebugs arrive on Friendship Island. These precious critters are only around for a short time before they transform. Players can catch lovebugs for lovely fashion and furniture.
- Sonic Dream Team by SEGA HARDlight — On February 14, Sonic Dream Team adds leaderboards for each Act and a new Time Trials feature, which will give players the ability to record and better their times for each Act, along with new Time Attack boss missions.
- WHAT THE CAR? by Triband — On February 29, WHAT THE CAR? receives a special visitor in a limited-time event in collaboration with Sneaky Sasquatch, featuring new handcrafted levels, a new campgrounds area to explore and sneak around, and new items in the level creator.