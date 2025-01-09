Sniper Elite 4 released for iOS devices

Apple fans just got yet another high-end gaming experience, in the form of Sniper Elite 4, released today for iOS devices.

Sniper Elite 4 is available for iPhone, iPad, and Mac on the App Store. You will need a certain device to be able to play it, but it’s mostly just a requirement to have a newer device. All iPhone 16 models are supported, as is the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone Pro Max, and any Mac or iPad that has the M1 chip or later.

The first mission is also available for free, so you can try before you buy. Rebellion says that “the game’s full campaign, additional Deathstorm content, and the ever-popular Target Führer mission available as individual in-app purchases”.

A Complete Edition with the campaign and all additional single player content included is also available. Universal Purchase means that players can seamlessly enjoy their content across multiple devices with cross progression support. Sniper Elite 4 is one of the most popular entries in Rebellion’s sharpshooter series, with more than 30 million players worldwide. The game continued the series’ heritage of thrilling World War Two action, taking players to the lush Mediterranean landscapes of Italy, 1943 where the Resistance fights to defeat a terrifying new Nazi threat to the Allied counter-offensive. With powerful features like MetalFX Upscaling, Sniper Elite 4 delivers impressive performance and incredibly responsive gameplay across iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Here’s some of the game features from the press release:

Genre-leading sniping defined by advanced, authentic ballistics

Expansive campaign featuring massive maps and boundless strategy

Trademark X-Ray kill cam, including melee and explosive takedowns

Iconic WW2 weaponry: sniper rifles, pistols, SMGs, traps, grenades and more

Upgrade and customise your skills and weaponry as you progress

Tactical traversal mechanics: climb, hang, shimmy and leap across maps!

Sniper Elite 4 is out now for iOS devices, and will cost $24.99/€29.99/£24.99 for the complete edition. The Campaign only version is $19.99/€22.99/£19.99.