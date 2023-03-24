0 comments

Resident Evil 4 Remake Complete Walkthrough

by on March 24, 2023
Resident Evil 4 Remake Complete Walkthrough
 

Even if you played the original way back in 2005, our Resident Evil 4 Remake walkthrough is going to be very helpful if you want to get everything you can out of this stunning 2023 remake. There is so much new, not least the new knife mechanics, to get to grips with that even the most hardened veterans are going to need a little bit of help at some point. The various difficulties offer lots of ways to play, but there are entirely new side-missions (requests) to get to grips with.

What we’re saying here, is that you need not feel ashamed for coming to us for our Resident Evil 4 Remake walkthrough, stranger. We’ve all been there, wondering how to find that last blue medallion; or banging our head against a brick wall trying to get hold of that damn golden egg. Even the simplest of things from the original has been ramped up to ten in the remake, and there are new boss fights, puzzles, optional content, and so much more. So without much further ado, let’s get stuck into things. Welcome, stranger, you’re in the right place.

Resident Evil 4 Remake complete walkthrough

Resident Evil 4 Walkthrough | General Guides

How long to beat Resident Evil 4 Remake

Tips to survive on any difficulty

Helpful Guides

Where to find the shotgun

How to upgrade maximum health

How to carry more items

How to get the best gun for free

The best things to buy

How to unlock Wayshrines

Village Chief’s Manor puzzle

Requests Guide

 

