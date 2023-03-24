In Resident Evil 4 Remake, you’ll find mysterious Wayshrines fairly early on in the game, but you won’t be able to unlock them. It isn’t clear from the start how you go about unlocking these strange chests and claiming the treasure within. But having played through Resident Evil 4 Remake, we here at God is a Geek, have the solution for you.

Read on for everything you need to know about unlocking Wayshrines in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

What are Wayshrines?

Wayshrines are special curved chests that are dotted around the early Chapters of Resident Evil 4 Remake. They require a special key to open. Inside they will have a valuable treasure which you sell to the Merchant. As such they are well worth seeking out.

As early as Chapter 1 in the Farm area you can find your first Wayshrine that is locked. And you definitely won’t have what you need to unlock it at this early stage.

Resident Evil 4 Remake | How to unlock Wayshrines

So the key question is then, how do you unlock these Wayshrines? Well to be able to unlock them, you need to first find the Old Wayshrine Key. Now the important thing to remember is that you won’t actually find the Old Wayshrine Key until Chapter 4 of the story. So any Wayshrines you see – and you’ll likely find several – before this point, just need to be ignored for now. You will need to return back to them later once you have the Key. Then you can unlock them and claim their treasure.

The Old Wayshrine Key can be found early in Chapter 4. After you exit the Boathouse, follow the linear path past a few enemies, and into the cave system. Follow this through to the end and you will come to an open area near a jetty that leads out onto the water. To your right, you will see a small chest. Inside that chest is the Wayshrine Key.

You are now able to return to all the Wayshrines and unlock them in Resident Evil 4 Remake.