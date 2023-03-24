0 comments

Resident Evil 4 Remake Requests Guide

In Resident Evil 4 Remake, you can take on optional Requests throughout your adventure. The Requests are mini-challenges that require you to go off and do different activities than your usual Ganandos hunting. However, there’s a good reason to do so, as upon completion of these Requests, you can head back to the Merchant and hand them in. He will then reward you with Spinels. This valuable currency can then be used to trade with the Merchant for unique valuable within the game. These include different Attache Cases, treasures, and other items that can help you on your journey.

However, there are quite a few Requests in Resident Evil 4 Remake, and some of them can be quite tricky to figure out. Some of them are puzzles that can be tough to solve, whilst others require you to go off and explore to find hidden objects scattered throughout the world. So we’ve compiled guides for some of the trickier ones so you can be sure to be swimming in Spinels and various rewards before the end credits.

Check out the list of Requests below, and click on the ones you are having trouble with.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Requests

Village Area (Chapters 1-5)

Destroy the Blue Medallions

Resident Evil 4 Remake First Blue Medallion

Viper Hunter

Resident Evil 4 Remake Viper Hunter

Grave Robber

Resident Evil 4 Remake Grave Robber Request Guide

Destroy the Blue Medallions 2

Resident Evil 4 Remake Destroy the Blue Medallions 2

Egg Hunt

Resident Evil 4 Remake Request Egg Hunt

Catch me a Big Fish

Resident Evil 4 Remake Catch me a Big Fish

Savage Mutt

Resident Evil 4 Remake Savage Mutt

 

Castle Area (Chapters 7-12)

Destroy the Blue Medallions 3

Resident Evil 4 Remake Destroy the Blue Medallions 3

Destroy the Blue Medallions 4

Resident Evil 4 Blue Medallion 4

The Disgrace of the Salazar Family

Resident Evil 4 Remake The Disgrace of the Salazar Family

 

