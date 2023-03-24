Resident Evil 4 Remake Requests Guide

In Resident Evil 4 Remake, you can take on optional Requests throughout your adventure. The Requests are mini-challenges that require you to go off and do different activities than your usual Ganandos hunting. However, there’s a good reason to do so, as upon completion of these Requests, you can head back to the Merchant and hand them in. He will then reward you with Spinels. This valuable currency can then be used to trade with the Merchant for unique valuable within the game. These include different Attache Cases, treasures, and other items that can help you on your journey.

However, there are quite a few Requests in Resident Evil 4 Remake, and some of them can be quite tricky to figure out. Some of them are puzzles that can be tough to solve, whilst others require you to go off and explore to find hidden objects scattered throughout the world. So we’ve compiled guides for some of the trickier ones so you can be sure to be swimming in Spinels and various rewards before the end credits.

Check out the list of Requests below, and click on the ones you are having trouble with.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Requests

Village Area (Chapters 1-5)

Castle Area (Chapters 7-12)