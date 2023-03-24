Resident Evil 4 Remake Viper Hunter guide

Viper Hunter is the third request you can get in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Handing in this request to the Merchant will reward you with Spinels to trade for various unique rewards. However, completing the request can be a little tricky, but don’t worry, here at God is a Geek, we’ve got all the information you need to complete the request. Read on for everything you need to know about the Viper Hunter request in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Resident Evil 4 remake Viper Hunter request details

General Information

Request: Viper Hunter

Where to find the Request

Once you’ve used the Insignia Key to get into the Town Hall in Chapter 3, you can explore a new area. Before long you’ll come across a Merchant outside. Once you have, turn around and look to the right to see this Request attach to the wall.

Request Details

A dear friend of mine is gravely ill and I’d very much like to treat them to some delicious vipers before they pass. Is there a snake charmer willing to lend a hand?

Area: None specified

Reward: Spinel x4

Progress: 0/3

Cutoff Point: You must finish this quest before the end of Chapter 5. The point of no return is crossing the rope bridge from the Farm towards the extraction point once you have rescued Ashley. It makes sense to complete this request in Chapter 3 as you will be visiting the areas you need to naturally anyway.

Resident Evil 4 remake Viper Hunter solution

A couple of points to remember

You need to sell 3 Vipers to the Merchant to complete this task, and we discuss their locations in Chapter 3 below. However, it’s worth remembering that you need to kill each viper, and then pick it up to be able to sell it. It then sits in your inventory until you sell it. Each viper takes up two attache case slots, so remember to account for this when hunting.

Should you need the space, feel free to sell the vipers individually to the Merchant. It will free up space and the Request will be complete once you’ve sold the third Viper anyway.

First Viper

The first Viper in the game can be found in the Town Hall you’ve just come out of. Return back to the door you used the Insignia Key on and turn around so the door is at your back. Then look left and you should see a crate on a shelf to the left of you. These oblong crates are unique and tend to house Vipers in the game. The easiest way to deal with them is to stab the box with your Knife and then do so again so that the Viper takes a hit and dies.

Second Viper

After you’ve passed the Church for the first time, you’ll come across a section of wooden platforms, that has quite a few Ganados to deal with. Take out the enemies you can see, and be sure to keep checking, as a few appear behind you to ambush you. Once the coast is clear, head inside the first small building you see on your left along the wooden platforms. To the right, in the corner, you’ll see another suspicious crate. Do the same as before and stab it repeatedly and pick up your second dead Viper.

Third Viper

You’ll have to be slightly quicker with your reflexes for the Third Viper. When you are looking to get the Fifth Blue Medallion in the Destroy the Blue Medallions 2 Request (follow our guide here for more details) you can get the final Viper you need. The difference is, this Viper isn’t in a box and is slithering free down a ramp in the Fish Farm. Either quickly stab it with your knife or shoot it with your Handgun before it slithers away. Then nab its carcass for your final Viper.

Congratulations you can now sell the Vipers and turn in the Viper Hunter request for Resident Evil 4 Remake into the Merchant to bag your Spinels.