Resident Evil 4 Remake Destroy the Blue Medallions 2 guide

Destroy the Blue Medallions 2 is the fifth request you can get in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Handing in this request to the Merchant will reward you with Spinels to trade for various unique rewards. However, completing the request can be a little tricky, but don’t worry, here at God is a Geek, we’ve got all the information you need to complete the request. Read on for everything you need to know about the Destroy the Blue Medallions 2 request in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Resident Evil 4 remake Destroy the Blue Medallions 2 request details

General Information

Request: Destroy the Blue Medallions 2

Where to find the Request

In Chapter 3, beyond the Church and the high wooden structure area, you’ll approach the Quarry. Before you enter the main open Quarry area with the crows and dogs inside, you should see the Request nailed to some wood to the left of your main path.

Request Details

Is there anyone who can destroy those blue medallions!? The area is polluted by their presence and I can’t bear it!

Area: Quarry ~ Fish Farm

Reward: Spinel x4

Progress: 0/5

Cutoff Point: You must finish this quest before the end of Chapter 5. The point of no return is crossing the rope bridge from the Farm towards the extraction point once you have rescued Ashley. It makes sense to complete this request in Chapter 3 as you will be visiting the areas you need to naturally anyway.

Resident Evil 4 remake Destroy the Blue Medallions 2 solution

First Blue Medallion

The first Blue Medallion is in the main Quarry area itself just beyond where you find the Request. Deal with the dogs in the open area, then pause and look skywards. In the distance, you’ll see the Blue Medallion hanging from some wooden scaffolding. Get out your rifle and scope, and zoom in to give you a better chance of shooting it with a single bullet. As you’ll see from the screenshot above, you can also shoot some treasure here from a lamp hanging.

Second Blue Medallion

Keep pushing forward, beyond the next Merchant until you reach the Lake area. From here you can work your way to the jetty where boat is to go and investigate out into the lake. You’ll realise it is out of fuel and will need to explore the Fish Farm to find it. Before you leave though, turn around, and look underneath the wooden structures behind you and you should see the next Blue Medallion that you can take out.

Third Blue Medallion

The final three Medallions are found in the Fish Farm area. As you enter it, you’ll end up falling into the water, and rousing the interest of a few Ganados. Deal with them until things calm down. Then make your way up the ramp in front of you out of the water. Ahead of you will be a small shack with a red and white life ring outside the doorway. Look inside and slightly to the right and you’ll see the next Medallion hanging there.

Fourth Blue Medallion

Keep pushing forward into the Fish Farm, back into the water, dealing with new Ganados threats, including those shooting you from up on high. Move to the right, and look for a new ramp to your right giving you access to a new raised area. Be careful here of enemies and explosive tripwires. From the ramp, turn left and head as far along as you can before reaching some crates and other detritus. Turn left and jump into the water. Then turnaround and head under the walkway through the water. Under the boardwalk to your right is the next Medallion.

Fifth Blue Medallion

Once you’ve grabbed the Boat Fuel from the end building, it’s time to exit the Fish Farm, but not without nabbing the final Blue Medallion. Head out, and look for a ladder to your right, to access the high ground. Be wary of additional Ganados that have entered the area now you have the fuel, you should see them from your high viewpoint wandering around with torches. Destroy the trip wire and then drop down back into the water. Head to your left and up the ramp, you ignored earlier (don’t forget to kill the Viper!) and from that ramp, look to your right and down slightly, and you should see the final Medallion to shoot.

Congratulations you can now turn in the Destroy the Blue Medallions 2 for Resident Evil 4 Remake into the Merchant to bag your Spinels.