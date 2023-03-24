Resident Evil 4 Remake Destroy the Blue Medallions 4 guide

Destroy the Blue Medallions 4 is the tenth request you can get in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Handing in this request to the Merchant will reward you with Spinels to trade for various unique rewards. However, completing the request can be a little tricky, but don’t worry, here at God is a Geek, we’ve got all the information you need to complete the request. Read on for everything you need to know about the Destroy the Blue Medallions 4 request in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Resident Evil 4 remake Destroy the Blue Medallions 4 request details

General Information

Request: Destroy the Blue Medallions 4

Where to find the Request

After clearing the hedge maze section at the beginning of Chapter 9, you’ll find yourself in the Grand Hall area. You’ll straight away notice in front of you, the familiar purple flame of the Merchant next to a door to your right. Take it and the man will greet you as normal. Enter the room and look at a table on your right. You should see the Request in front of you.

Request Details

Those annoying blue medallions are a blemish and I want them gone! Let us show them that we are not afriad and that we will not stand for this!

Area: Grand Hall

Reward: Spinel x5

Progress: 0/6

Cutoff Point: You must finish this quest before taking the cable car to the Clock Tower in Chapter 12. However, it is best to do this in Chapter 9 as you’ll be passing all the Blue Medallion locations organically anyway.

Resident Evil 4 remake Destroy the Blue Medallions 4 solution

First Blue Medallion

Head back out of the Merchant room from the door you entered, and turn left. Head towards the door leading back to hedge maze section, but before you do, look to your left into a small alcove. Hanging up high you should spot your first Blue Medallion.

Second Blue Medallion

Now turnaround back towards the Merchant room, but this time run beyond it and up the stairs of the Great Hall. You’ll see a statue ahead, that forms the basis of the puzzle in this area. However, run behind the statue to the far wall. Then turn around and look up and you should see the next Medallion up high, behind a pillar.

Third Blue Medallion

From the previous Medallion, head to your right through a door (the North direction on your map) to find the Dining Room area. You’ll know you’re in the right spot as it’s a room adorned in red furnishings. In this room if you head to the far end, and then look to your right through the last window, you should spy a cheeky Blue Medallion in between the draping curtains.

Fourth Blue Medallion

Once you’re done with the Dining Room area, it’s time to return to the Great Hall area by the statue and take the stairs up to the higher level. From here you’ll want to look with interest at the large central chandelier hanging in the room. In between all of the usual lights is a hidden Blue Medallion that can be sometimes difficult to spot because of all the bright light shining on it. Shoot it for Medallion number four.

Fifth Blue Medallion

From this upper level, head through the southern door, to head to the Gallery area. This is where you’ll find the Goat Head for the statue puzzle. To get it you’ll need to fight off a hoard of enemies that appear once the walkway you need is lowered. Kill the Crimson chieftain first as a priority. If you’re quick a Heavy Grenade in his direction will sort him out in one go. With him down, it’s then about giving yourself the space to fight off the cultists. Once done, use the lever to re-raise the walkway again.

However, before using the raised walkway, head back to the walkway and examine the area underneath it. You should see a Blue Medallion on a pillar.

Sixth Blue Medallion

Once you’ve got the Goat Head, head back to the Great Hall, but this time take the Northern door on the upper level. Follow the path of rooms until you come to an octagonal room, with a lower level that you can drop down into. But don’t drop down yet. Instead, head to your right around the upper level (Ashley normally heads this way automatically), and to the right of the room, in between come curtains, you should spy the final Blue Medallion in an alcove.

Congratulations you can now turn in the Destroy the Blue Medallions 4 for Resident Evil 4 Remake into the Merchant to bag your Spinels.