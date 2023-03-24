Resident Evil 4 Remake The Disgrace of the Salazar Family guide

The Disgrace of the Salazar Family is the fifteenth request you can get in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Handing in this request to the Merchant will reward you with Spinels to trade for various unique rewards. However, completing the request can be a little tricky, but don’t worry, here at God is a Geek, we’ve got all the information you need to complete the request. Read on for everything you need to know about The Disgrace of the Salazar Family request in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Resident Evil 4 remake The Disgrace of the Salazar Family request details

General Information

Request: The Disgrace of the Salazar Family

Where to find the Request

Once you come out of the lift at the beginning of Chapter 12, turn left towards the familiar purple flame of the Merchant. On your left on the wall will be two Requests. The right of the two is the one for The Disgrace of the Salazar Family.

Request Details

That detestable Ramón Salazar… Even the very sight of his image makes my skin crawl. Do me a service and find some way to deface the portrait of him in the room shown in the photograph, will you? I’m not particular about how you do it. Hitting it with something might do the trick.

Area: See attached photograph

Reward: Spinel x4

Progress: 0/1

Cutoff Point: You must finish this quest before taking the cable car to the Clock Tower in Chapter 12.

Resident Evil 4 Remake The Disgrace of the Salazar Family solution

Check the Photograph

Similar to the Catch me a Big Fish request, this one also comes with a photograph attached. Looking at it shows a location you’ve been to before. It is the Throne Room when you found Salazar before you ended up being thrust into the pit below. You need to return there for this Request.

Head to the Throne Room

Look for the big gated door to your right, and it will unlock from this side, and you can head out to the circular room where your previously fought a lot of the bug enemies. Head on through to the outside area, and push on to the double doors heading towards the Throne Room. Sadly before you get there, you’ll need to fight through a room full of spider-controlled cultists who will run at you with pace. Shotgun the cultists when they get close, to dispatch the spiders and stun everything then finish all the enemies with a few well-placed Handgun shots.

Once the room is empty, head on to the Throne Room.

Find the Painting

When you’re in the Throne Room, the first thing to do is to find the painting you need to deface. It’s at the far end of the Throne Room, near the Throne itself, however, you then need to face the left wall to spot the painting.

You will quickly find however that knifing the painting or shooting it does nothing to deface it. So clearly we need to do something else.

Chicken Fun

A weird addition to the room – at least at first glance – are two chickens. They are roaming about freely here. But they are the key to the Request – do not shoot them! You need one of them to lay an egg, which requires a little patience but shouldn’t take too long. You may even see an egg already on the floor when you entered the room. Once it appears, go ahead and pick it up.

Then you need to head into your inventory and highlight the egg and equip it. Did you know you could actually throw eggs? Well, you can, and that is exactly what we are about to do. Return to the painting, and then aim with the egg, and you should see a throwing arc appear, similar to when you’re planning to throw a grenade. Aim for the egg to hit the painting and release.

You should satisfyingly see egg splatter all over the painting and get the note to say you have completed the Request.

Congratulations you can now turn in The Disgrace of the Salazar Family request for Resident Evil 4 Remake to the Merchant to bag your Spinels.