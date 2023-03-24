Resident Evil 4 Remake Catch Me a Big Fish guide

Catch Me a Big Fish is the seventh request you can get in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Handing in this request to the Merchant will reward you with Spinels to trade for various unique rewards. However, completing the request can be a little tricky, but don’t worry, here at God is a Geek, we’ve got all the information you need to complete the request. Read on for everything you need to know about the Catch Me a Big Fish request in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Resident Evil 4 remake Catch Me a Big Fish request details

General Information

Request: Catch Me a Big Fish

Where to find the Request

This Request is actually quite well hidden and requires some exploration to find. Where you need to go is to travel to the Lakeside Settlement, which can be found to the northwest of the Lake where you fought El Lago. Travel there by boat and climb ashore. There will be a few Ganados to take care of – use stealth where you can.

The Lakeside Settlement is actually the area you explored towards the end of Chapter 1, so it might seem familiar. What you’re looking for this time is a locked gate that you need to use your Insignia Key on. It’s towards the northern end of the area. Open it and proceed into a cave and around to your left. Pinned to a wooden beam is the Request.

Request Details

Could someone catch the gigantic fish that lives in the lake for me? Fish oil has many uses, after all. This photo should help you find it.

Area: See attached photograph

Reward: Spinel x4

Progress: 0/1

Cutoff Point: You must finish this quest before the end of Chapter 5. The point of no return is crossing the rope bridge from the Farm towards the extraction point once you have rescued Ashley. It makes sense to complete this request in Chapter 4 as it’s easy to do.

Resident Evil 4 remake Catch Me a Big Fish solution

Fight your way out

Brace yourself for attack when you leave the cave where you find the request. You’ll be introduced to a cutscene with a dog, who is taken over by the Las Plagas infection, becoming much more aggressive than your regular dogs. There are several of these to take down as well as some supporting Ganados. Be prepared to liberally use your Shotgun and Handgun to try and kill them without taking too much damage.

Check the photograph

With things having calmed down, it’s worth reviewing the photograph that came attached to the Request. THis gives a clue regarding where to find the big fish you need. Reviewing the photo shows a large boathouse, and fish jumping out of the water in front and to the left of it. So we need to head back to the boathouse – where Leon first went to at the start of Chapter 4.

Find and kill the Lunker Bass

Now we know where to go, this last step is quite simple. Head back out across the Lake towards the boathouse. As you approach you should see a large fish swimming around near the boathouse, just as the photograph described. Use the unlimited harpoons to kill the fish and then go and loot it as normal. You will pick up the Lunker Bass.

Note: The Lunker Bass is a HUGE fish and takes up a whopping 8 slots in your inventory. So either make sure you have space in your attache case for it, or come back for it once you have done some rearranging.

Congratulations you can now sell the Lunker Bass and turn in the Catch me a Big Fish request for Resident Evil 4 Remake to the Merchant to bag your Spinels.