Vampire Survivors getting Castlevania-themed DLC: “Ode to Castlevania”

Coming on October 31st, Poncle has announced the biggest DLC yet for Vampire Survivors, and it’s based on Castlevania.

As usual it’ll be a very cheap piece of content ($3.99 / EUR 3.99 / £2.99), and will include over 20 characters, 40+ weapons, the biggest stage yet, and 30+ music tracks.

The Vampire Survivors gang have come a long way in their honourable hunt, and have now joined forces with the Belmont Family. The sun has set on Dracula’s iconic castle once more, and as the moon rises a hellish horde of murky Mudmen, ghastly ghosts, and frightening Fleamen take the stage as the battle of good and evil rages under the moonlight. Unleash an arsenal of new Vampire-vanquishing weapons upon these beasts and leave a trail of doom in your wake on your quest to rid the world of the unspeakable terror. Do not be blind to the shadow that looms over you, Survivors, as your quest has only just begun! It’s all very serious stuff, so now let’s pump up the volume and let’s go, this is Castlevania in Vampire Survivors, you haven’t survived anything yet!

Here’s the details:

20+ New characters:

The Belmonts, your favorite whip-obsessed family of vampire hunters, including Simon, Richter, Trevor, and even Sonia.

The Belnades, Sypha, Yoko and a myriad of legendary witches from throughout the history of the occult clan. Even the likes of Charlotte Aulin and Maria Renard have their spellbooks ready.

Other Heroes, not just Jonathan and Charlotte, but Jonathan Morris AND John Morris?! Amazing allies abound, from Shanoa to Eric Lecarde.

40+ New weapons, fighting the forces of evil is hard as hell:

Whips – Whole lot of whips. More whips than we can count (it’s eight).

Spells: elemental magic has finally made its way in Vampire Survivors, offering a wide array of spells inspired by games such as Portrait of Ruin and Harmony of Dissonance.

Magic weapons: not any sword, but Alucard’s Sword. And Alucard’s Spear. Also Alucard’s Shield, Alucard’s etc.

Projectiles: do you remember that time the Morris’ were throwing javelins and iron balls?

Glyphs: Confodere, Vol Confodere, Melio Confodere, but also plenty of non-Confodere, we swear

A monstrously large Stage:

Enchanting mysteries and danger await those who enter:

The largest map Vampire Survivors has ever seen, stacked with sinister secrets and a bunch of baneful bosses.

30+ New Music Tracks:

A ridiculous amount of remixes of Castlevania tracks from Vampire Survivors historic composers Daniele Zandara and Filippo Vicarelli, but also from fan-favourite Evelyn Lark and Keygen Church!

Vampire Killer, Bloody Tears, Simon’s Theme, Leon’s Theme, a lot of themes.

Moonlight Nocturne, Lost Paintings, Dance of Pearls, but like you’ve never heard them before.

Aquarius, The Beginning, Divine Bloodlines, everything that screams “this is Castlevania”.

An Empty Tome, Invitation of a Crazed Moon, Pitch Black Intrusion, so many hits from the more recent entries in the series.

Amber Scenery, Sarabande of Healing, Jaws of a Scorched Earth, and many others you didn’t know the title of!

On top of that we have borrowed several dozen original tracks from Castlevania games. There is so much music we revamped the music selection panel for the occasion.

If you can’t wait, there’s a “countdown site” that you can play around with, here.

Vampire Survivors: Ode to Castlevania is coming to PC and consoles on October 31st.