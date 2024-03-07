Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 PS4 physical versions now available in Europe

Konami has today announced that Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 is now available on PS4 as physical versions in Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

The collection was only recently available in digital form on PS4 back when it released on October 24, but from today, PS4 players can pick it up as a tangible, wonderful, version, just like the PlayStation 5 version. Since its launch, there have been various patches launched to fix some minor issues, making the Metal Gear Solid physical version anew and exciting way to play.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 contains Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, and much more bonus content. Bonus content includes the first title in the Metal Gear series, a Screenplay Book containing in-game text of each main title and a Master Book detailing the story and characters. Also included in the bonus content of the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 will be two digital graphic novels. The Metal Gear Solid: Digital Graphic Novel is a fully voiced, digital comic depicting the events of Metal Gear Solid through beautifully dynamic animated panels, followed by Metal Gear Solid 2: Digital Graphic Novel that expands on the events of the sequel.

The physical version of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 includes the following:

Title Line-up

Metal Gear

Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake

Metal Gear Solid (Including Special Missions)

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty (HD Collection version)

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (HD Collection version)

Metal Gear (NES/FC version)

Snake’s Revenge

Video

Metal Gear Solid: Digital Graphic Novel

Metal Gear Solid 2: Digital Graphic Novel

Digital book

Metal Gear Solid: Screenplay Book

Metal Gear Solid: Master Book

Metal Gear Solid 2: Screenplay Book

Metal Gear Solid 2: Master Book

Metal Gear Solid 3: Screenplay Book

Metal Gear Solid 3: Master Book

Metal Gear & Metal Gear 2: Screenplay Book

Metal Gear & Metal Gear 2: Master Book

Back when it was released, we said “Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 isn’t just a bunch of re-released games, it’s an important piece of gaming history. Whether you’re playing for the first time or you’re jumping back in after a while, the three main titles all hold up incredibly well, despite some awkward voice acting and the occasional cringy moments. The master books are stunning to read and admire, with the history and legacy of Solid Snake and Big Boss preserved for everyone to enjoy. I can only hope that Vol.2 will include MGS4: Guns of the Patriots, Peace Walker, Phantom Pain, and everything else we got from the second half of the saga, because I am ready to enjoy more from the series that changed my life.”