Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol 1 update fixes trophies and “minor issues”

Konami has released an update for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol 1 that fixes some of the trophies not popping for players, as well as other “minor issues”.
Some of the issues were previously known, but interestingly, Konami has also confirmed a host of issues that are being investigated. We’ll get to those in a bit, but first here’s what’s in the the version 1.3.1 patch, taken from the official blog.
As they say for each of the trophy fixes, it seems you will have to replay the games to unlock any trophies that didn’t pop the first time around, as they’re not retroactively fixed, meaning they will work now, but only if you replay the games for them.
In terms of what’s being looked at for future patches, the first game has an issue which “sometimes causes certain cutscenes to stop playing”, while there are a few for Sons of Liberty, like a laser pointer effect not being displayed in some cut scenes, the sea lice being displayed wrongly, and the mic audio from game clips not saving on Xbox Series S|X. Lastly, for Snake Eater, there are some face paints being shown in a lower resolution, and the same mic audio issues on Xbox Series S|X as previously mentioned.
Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol 1 is out now for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.
