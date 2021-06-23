One-Punch Man: Road to Hero 2.0 brings new characters and special events

Oasis Games today celebrates the one-year anniversary of their mobile RPG, One-Punch Man: Road to Hero 2.0. Ranked No.1 within the Role-Play Free charts on Android and iOS, the hit title has surpassed over five million downloads. The milestone anniversary kicks off with a special in-game limited event for two weeks beginning June 23 through July 7, featuring new characters to recruit and add onto your teams. New game modes will also be available that will challenge players in a whole new way. In addition to the in-game anniversary event, Oasis Games is giving away free in-game currency of 500 Diamonds to all players who log in to redeem the code HAOP21 starting today and expires on Thursday, July 22.

You can watch the One-Punch Man: Road to Hero 2.0 anniversary trailer here:

The One-Punch Man: Road to Hero 2.0 in-game limited event

The in-game event starting on June 23 will include two special characters available to recruit and two new game modes:

Phoenix man & Genos – Anniversary Edition characters

Enlist Phoenix man to bring powerful skills that can change team synergies.

Recruit a special Genos with a whole new look and outfit to fight villains.

A Special Day New Game mode

Climb through 12 challenging floors. Using up to five characters with one team,

the goal is to reach the top for access to special rewards.

or debuff enemies for every three floors cleared using the team.

randomly generate supplies, enemies, and props for each floor.

Saitama’s Adventure

Roll the dice and move Saitama on a game board using dice to land on spaces for

earning points, rewards, and different challenges.

that can unlock special rewards on the game board.

Yuhui Wang, CEO of Oasis Games had this to say:

“We are all very excited to have reached such a great milestone for One-Punch Man: Road to Hero 2.0 as we only want to continue immersing our players and the fans of One-Punch Man series with new ways to create fun and creative team combat strategies. We invite every fan to take on the new challenges and recruit Saitama and Genos to their teams!”

One-Punch Man: Road to Hero 2.0 is available to play on iOS and Android. The first year anniversary kicks off with a special in-game limited event for two weeks beginning June 23 through July 7, 2021.