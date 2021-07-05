Anime shmup Risk System comes to Nintendo Switch

Hidden Trap and Newt Industries announced today that the anime shmup Risk System is coming to Nintendo Switch on July 15. This handcrafted sci-fi adventure brings a unique twist to the genre. Rather than having an arsenal of weapons at your disposal, you charge your attacks by getting as close as possible to enemy fire or taking damage. The more risks you take, the more powerful you get, but if you get too close to danger, your ship will eventually be destroyed.

Check out the Risk System gameplay trailer here:

About Risk System

Risk System is a horizontal shoot-’em-up with a unique core mechanic where you boost your ship’s firepower by performing stunts and weaving between enemies’ fire. It was handcrafted by Newt Industries, a two-person studio with an emphasis both on aesthetic and the feel of play.

After a race of energy parasites overcome mankind’s defenses, all hope rests in the RSK9, an experimental ship that feeds on the parasite energy to deploy its incredible arsenal. Piloting the RSK9 is Alys, an ace pilot previously missing in action. She has returned seemingly immune to parasite control. Her skill and resistance to the parasite energies influence make her the only pilot capable of preventing the extinction of mankind.

Originally developed by Newt Industries and published on Steam in 2019, Hidden Trap is now releasing Risk System onto Nintendo Switch.

Key Features

Increase your B-Meter and firepower by flying as close to enemy fire as possible and absorbing their energy. The more times you do it, the easier it will be to destroy the parasites.

Perform special Risk Shots to attack and turn the energy into power for your shield. Sometimes, the best defense is a risky offense.

Use barrel rolls to quickly cover vertical space and modify your attack.

Unleash the Barrier Breaker once the B-Meter is full to inflict huge damage on everything in sight.

Set your destiny according to your mission performance and the results you get. Remember that everybody counts on you to save thousands of lives.

Focus on the final goal or play hard to get the higher score in each level. Use Risk Shots to destroy multiple enemies at once, string combos and increase your score multiplier.

Delight yourself with the gorgeous, pixelated art style of the game, inspired by famous side-scrolling shoot-’em-up games from the 80s and 90s.

Risk System is coming to Nintendo Switch on July 15, 2021.