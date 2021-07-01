Final Fantasy I, II, and III Pixel Remasters have a release date

Square Enix has today revealed that the Final Fantasy I, II, and III Pixel Remasters are coming to Steam and mobile on July 29. These new remasters bring all the magic of the originals with some quality-of-life upgrades. Some of these updates include:

Redrawn 2D pixel character and background graphics. Featuring iconic FINAL FANTASY character pixel designs created by Kazuko Shibuya, the original artist and current collaborator.

Beautifully rearranged soundtracks, overseen by original composer Nobuo Uematsu.

Improved gameplay, including controller and touch controls, modernized UI, auto-battle options, and more.

Dive into the world of the game with supplemental extras. These include like the bestiary, illustration gallery, music player, and the ability to save at any time

The words of legends

“When working on the originals, I didn’t think that the Final Fantasy series would be remastered almost 35 years later. The video game industry had only just been established,” said Hironobu Sakaguchi. “So, with nobody else leading the way, we had to keep moving forward at the front line. I remember how we went through a lot of trial and error at that time. I’m very happy and grateful that Final Fantasy has continued for such a long period of time.”

“Every time a new Final Fantasy title is released, I think there are those who want to return to the origin of the series,” added Final Fantasy Brand Manager Yoshinori Kitase. “This project began because we wanted to create a convenient way for fans and new players to enjoy these original classics, with consistent graphics and a unified user interface.”

Finally, the series composer said, “We are rearranging all the music tracks this time. One of the first ideas I had was to make sure to stay faithful to the originals, but of course I couldn’t just leave it in the original 3-tone sound, so they have been built up into full-scale tracks. I have made sure that the original atmosphere has been retained and each can be listened to as separate music pieces, so that fans can enjoy.”

Players who pre-purchase the titles on Steam will receive two exclusive wallpapers. Not only that, they’ll get three music tracks, and 20% discount per title. All six games are available for pre-purchase as the Final Fantasy I-VI Bundle for a further discount. You can watch the trailer for Final Fantasy I, II, and III Pixel Remasters below: