Neill Blomkamp joining Gunzilla Games

It has been announced that legendary science fiction movie director Neill Blomkamp is joining Gunzilla Games as Chief Visionary Officer. He’ll be helping Gunzilla with their unannounced AAA-shooter for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Neill Blomkamp is responsible for some of the most unique sci-fi movies of recent times. District 9, Elysium, and Chappie were all superb thrillers, and his latest film Demonic will be out August 20.

What Blomkamp had to say

“Gunzilla has a strong vision that clearly stands out. With a team of incredible talents and long-time industry veterans, it is creating a new, exciting multiplayer AAA shooter game that pushes the boundaries of gameplay, player freedom, customization options as well as narrative experience within the shooter genre,” said Blomkamp. “My own big screen film experience will hopefully help shape new ways of interactive storytelling and next-generation visuals. And by making best use of everything today’s video game development technologies have on offer we will jointly create an immersive experience like we’ve never seen before.”

“As Chief Visionary Officer, Neill will be a key member of our team. Adding the perspective of filmmaking to video game development brings interactive entertainment to the next level. We all share the same vision, and Neill is the perfect completion to the narrative and visual art lead roles in our team. We are extremely proud that he is joining us – while we are creating our own universe, some of our inspiration originates in his works,” added Vlad Korolev, CEO and co-founder of Gunzilla Games. He went on to say, “We always hoped we can add a bit of his magic to our game – now this is happening. The team have been working hard on pre-production over the past year – having Neill joining us at this stage is bringing us closer to fulfilling our mission of delivering the next evolution of shooter games.”