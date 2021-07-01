You’d better be ready to take it to the jam this month, as Space Jam: A New Legacy comes to Candy Crush Saga. This exciting partnership will include content for free players and season pass purchasers, so everyone can have fun crushing candy and basketballs.

“Today, King, a leading interactive entertainment company for the mobile world, announced an exclusive Space Jam: A New Legacy-themed event in Candy Crush Saga. The event brings the thrills of the highly anticipated film to millions of players, with an immersive experience that invites fans to play with basketball superstar LeBron James and the legendary Tune Squad.

The Space Jam: Tune Squad Takeover will be available to play from level 25 for free in Candy Crush Saga from July 6th to July 19th. A Space Jam: A New Legacy-themed season pass will also be available in Candy Crush Soda Saga from July 8th – July 29th where players will collect basketballs to progress through the season.

Space Jam: A New Legacy opens in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16. It will be available on HBO Max for 31 days from theatrical release. With the support of LeBron and Tiffi, players must work their way through the levels to free Lola Bunny, Daffy Duck and Bugs Bunny from the gum trapping them in the map. As players free the Tune Squad and climb up the event leaderboard, they will unlock a variety of special treats, including exclusive new film content from Space Jam: A New Legacy. The limited-time event will also feature a movie-themed Treasure Box quest, where players can collect a haul of in-game boosters if completed.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy is part of a pop culture phenomenon and Candy Crush Saga is one of the most beloved mobile games,” said Jennifer Sharp, Senior Director of Mobile Partnerships at Activision Blizzard King. “We’re excited to combine forces with Warner Bros. to create a great new experience for fans. In addition to providing a deep in-game experience in Candy Crush Saga, we are leveraging the power of the King network and extending Tune Squad and Space Jam: A New Legacy IP into Candy Crush Soda Saga.””

Candy Crush will be a part of the gaming landscape for a very long time, so it’s nice to see cool updates like this come along to mix things up. If matching 3 is your jam, it might be worth checking out this looney new event.