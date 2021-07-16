0 comments

Within the Blade is out today on consoles

by on July 16, 2021
Within The Blade
 

Ametist Studio and Ratalaika Games are launching their new action-platformer Within the Blade today on consoles. Already out on PC, the game is now available on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. Within the Blade is a retro-styled stealth action-platformer where you take on the role of a deadly Ninja. You’ll need to play strategically to survive.

See the game in action below:

From the trailer, it’s clear the game feels like a pretty unique title. There certainly seems to be a lot going on and a charming pixel-style aesthetic. For more information on what to expect, you can check out the main features of the game below:

Features of Within the Blade

  • Over 100 types of weapons that players can find or craft to deal damage to your foes
  • Branching skills to level up your ninja and master your techniques
  • Lots of secrets to unlock, including many epic items to find to try and gain an advantage
  • Randomly generated levels, making each adventure unique
  • 5 unique acts with 5 levels, offering plenty of challenge and replayability.
  • A distinct visual style, with a distinct medieval feel

Within the Blade is out now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

