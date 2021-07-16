Within the Blade is out today on consoles

Ametist Studio and Ratalaika Games are launching their new action-platformer Within the Blade today on consoles. Already out on PC, the game is now available on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. Within the Blade is a retro-styled stealth action-platformer where you take on the role of a deadly Ninja. You’ll need to play strategically to survive.

See the game in action below:

From the trailer, it’s clear the game feels like a pretty unique title. There certainly seems to be a lot going on and a charming pixel-style aesthetic. For more information on what to expect, you can check out the main features of the game below:

Features of Within the Blade

Over 100 types of weapons that players can find or craft to deal damage to your foes

Branching skills to level up your ninja and master your techniques

Lots of secrets to unlock, including many epic items to find to try and gain an advantage

Randomly generated levels, making each adventure unique

5 unique acts with 5 levels, offering plenty of challenge and replayability.

A distinct visual style, with a distinct medieval feel

Within the Blade is out now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.