Alien: Isolation coming to iOS and Android next month

In this month’s edition of “things we didn’t expect to write”, it turns out Alien: Isolation is coming to iOS and Android on Thursday, December 16th.

It does sort of make sense, when you think about it, right? Alien: Isolation came to Switch in 2019, so there’s no reason these super powerful phones couldn’t run a game like this nowadays. Originally released back in 2014 it’s one of those games you desperately want a sequel to but also kind of don’t.



I still remember calling it “comfortably the best Alien game ever made”, and I stand by that. This new version will be tailored for touch screen with a bespoke, customisable interface. All seven of the DLC packs are included, just like on the Switch version. Oh and there’s a trailor for this new version of the game, below.

On that Switch version, Chris White gave it a 9/10 score and wrote:

Everything that made the original release so special is here. So if you want to play on the go and don’t mind embarrassing yourself in front of everyone when you scream because the alien impales you, then go for it. It’s wonderful. All the DLC is included, and there’s motion control (allowing you to really feel like you’re using your motion tracker, which adds tension) and HD rumble support, making the overall experience much more than a straight up port.

The iOS and Android version will set you back £12.99 on December 16th, and you can indeed pre-order it now.