Star Citizen is free to play from today

Cloud Imperium Games has announced its multiplayer space sim Star Citizen will be free to play from today up until December 1, 2021. This is to celebrate the in game annual aerospace event, the Intergalactic Aerospace Expo (IAE), which starts today as well. This year, the top ship manufacturers from across the universe gather to showcase their latest flyable and concept ships to attendees. Expect six notable ship reveals at this year’s show, including the Aegis Redeemer, Ares Ion, Ares Inferno, and several special surprises – and prepare for 13 days of celebration during IAE 2951 with free test flights for over 120 flyable ships.

Highlights for this year’s Star Citizen IAE 2951 event include:

Play for Free from Nov. 19 through Dec. 1: Download and play Star Citizen for free during IAE 2951. New pilots may sign up and start flying here.

Anvil Spartan and Special Announcements: Manufacturer Anvil Aerospace will open this year’s IAE 2951, with the unveiling of its new Spartan vehicle. IAE attendees can also look forward to a brand-new ship from manufacturer Argo Astronautics on Nov. 25, and a big surprise from Musashi Industrial and Starflight Concern (MISC) on Nov. 27.

With new manufacturers opening their IAE 2951 show halls each day, there’s an array of existing and new ships to see and test fly throughout. Best in Show: Starting on Nov. 28, attendees can look forward to the reveal for the exclusive ship skins and in-game leather jackets awarded to the four finalists of Star Citizen’s recent Ship Showdown event. In addition, the Ship Showdown winner, the MPUV Cargo (and its cult following) will receive a manufacturer-themed in-game backpack.

Aegis Redeemer: Whether you find yourself dogfighting or facing off against capital ships, this heavily armed gunship puts you and your crew in the center of any battle.

Crusader Ares Star Fighter: Attendees can look forward to two variants of the Ares Star Fighter: Inferno and Ion. While the Ares Star Fighter Ion is armed with a S7 laser cannon and excels at long-range combat, the Ares Star Fighter Inferno comes packed with a S7 ballistic gatling cannon better suited for mid-ranged engagements. Both variants of the gunship excel at dealing damage to large and capital level ships.

The Star Citizen Intergalactic Aerospace Expo 2951 is scheduled to begin on November 19, 2021 and will run through December 1, 2021. For a more detailed schedule and map of the IAE 2951 halls, please head to the official website here.

Star Citizen is out now for PC