Star Citizen ‘Alpha 3.17.2’ update releases today with new content

Cloud Imperium Games has today released the Star Citizen Alpha 3.17.2 update which sees plenty of new features, including the Siege of Orison Dynamic Event. Along with the new event, Star Citizen is getting an increased 100-player server cap, expanded Derelict Missions, the Anvil Centurion vehicle, and AI Planetary Navigation.

The Siege of Orison dynamic event is set in the atmosphere of the Crusader gas giant, where players are invited to join the fight against Nine Tails pirates by engaging in fast-paced FPS and vehicular combat, as well as capturing new floating platforms. The Star Citizen Alpha 3.17.2 update will also feature more solo-focused criminal activities that include illegal delivery missions, providing better rewards at the expense of potential engagements with security forces.

AI Planetary Nav Mesh is being deployed in the update, allowing NPCs to navigate planetary surfaces outside of major cities, along with landing ships to drop off other NPCs such as troop reinforcements. Explorable Derelicts have been expanded to feature Reclaimer Point of Interest on microTech, which is a new wreck-site in space that includes new mission type, and five derelict colonial outposts throughout the Stanton system.

The full description of these new features included in the Star Citizen Alpha 3.17.2 update are as follows:

Siege of Orison Dynamic Event: In this new dynamic event, the Nine Tails outlaw group has taken control of Crusader Industries’ corporate sales platforms by establishing a no-fly zone to prevent access by air. The Siege of Orison is set in an all-new location across four sprawling, highly-detailed platforms that, when combined, offer a massive area nearly equal to that of its own landing zone. The event is primarily focused on FPS combat, with players working together to help Crusader Industries take back control of the platforms and disable the inverter device by eliminating the Nine Tails Lieutenants on each platform to draw out the challenging Nine Tails Commander.

In this new dynamic event, the Nine Tails outlaw group has taken control of Crusader Industries’ corporate sales platforms by establishing a no-fly zone to prevent access by air. The Siege of Orison is set in an all-new location across four sprawling, highly-detailed platforms that, when combined, offer a massive area nearly equal to that of its own landing zone. The event is primarily focused on FPS combat, with players working together to help Crusader Industries take back control of the platforms and disable the inverter device by eliminating the Nine Tails Lieutenants on each platform to draw out the challenging Nine Tails Commander. 100-Player Server Capacity: The maximum number of players on a server has been doubled from 50 to 100 players! This increase adds new emergent gameplay for large group activities including space battles, races, and more. This represents the next step on the road to implementing Server Meshing, while CIG continues to work on ongoing network and stability improvements.

The maximum number of players on a server has been doubled from 50 to 100 players! This increase adds new emergent gameplay for large group activities including space battles, races, and more. This represents the next step on the road to implementing Server Meshing, while CIG continues to work on ongoing network and stability improvements. New Derelict Reclaimer POI and Missions: A new derelict Reclaimer POI has been added to microTech for players to explore, offering new mission types and loot. The new location supports the AI Planetary Nav Mesh, allowing for the introduction of combat missions featuring NPCs. An additional space derelict Reclaimer has also been added with three new custom mission types.

A new derelict Reclaimer POI has been added to microTech for players to explore, offering new mission types and loot. The new location supports the AI Planetary Nav Mesh, allowing for the introduction of combat missions featuring NPCs. An additional space derelict Reclaimer has also been added with three new custom mission types. Derelict Colonial Outposts: Recently shown off to the Star Citizen community in a development livestream, the outposts are finally ready for pilots to explore! Five derelict colonial outposts have been added across the Stanton system, with their design based on the homesteads first shown at CitizenCon 2021.

Recently shown off to the Star Citizen community in a development livestream, the outposts are finally ready for pilots to explore! Five derelict colonial outposts have been added across the Stanton system, with their design based on the homesteads first shown at CitizenCon 2021. AI Planetary Navigation: The first iteration of the Planetary Navigation Mesh is now live, allowing NPCs to navigate the varied terrain of planets and even land dropships to deliver troop reinforcements. The tech will serve as the foundation for future content planned for Star Citizen.

The first iteration of the Planetary Navigation Mesh is now live, allowing NPCs to navigate the varied terrain of planets and even land dropships to deliver troop reinforcements. The tech will serve as the foundation for future content planned for Star Citizen. Anvil Centurion: Control the skies with the Anvil Centurion, now available to drive in-game! This short-range anti-aircraft vehicle houses both the pilot and a dedicated gunner and features four energy weapons with unlimited ammunition to dominate local airspace. The Centurion is a must-have for any combined-arms forces, providing critical support for ground troops.

Control the skies with the Anvil Centurion, now available to drive in-game! This short-range anti-aircraft vehicle houses both the pilot and a dedicated gunner and features four energy weapons with unlimited ammunition to dominate local airspace. The Centurion is a must-have for any combined-arms forces, providing critical support for ground troops. Illegal Delivery Missions: Expanding the existing courier and delivery missions, all-new illegal variations have been added to the game. Once players have built a reputation as a reliable business partner doing legal missions for outlaw factions, they’ll earn the opportunity to pursue a career transporting illicit goods. These missions offer greater rewards, but come with additional risks of being interdicted by security forces or encountering other criminal players who want the illicit goods for themselves.

You can watch the trailer for the brand new update below: