Christmas Gaming Gift Guide 2021

It’s almost Christmas, which means it’s time to buy those all-important gifts. With so much choice, we’ve picked some absolute crackers. Whatever you’re after, whether it’s something for a family member or friend, we’ve got you covered. Even if you fancy treating yourself to something, we hope that something below takes your fancy. From everyone at God is a Geek, we wish you a merry Christmas. Now go and spend that hard-earned cash!

PlayStation Pulse 3D Headset (£89.99)

Much has been made of the 3D audio that the PS5 can make use of. The fact Sony has even updated the console to allow regular TV speakers and soundbars to do this, shows how much it’s being pushed. At £89.99 the official PS5 headset is great value for money, let’s start there. I’ve covered headsets double, and triple that cost, and while comfort is worth a price, the Pulse 3D headset is really nice over the ears. Even a big-eared Elephant like me can wear these and not feel hot around the lobes. The 3D audio is worth the price alone. The likes of Returnal, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and frankly, any first-party game (Demon’s Souls is another great one) show this thing off. If you’re into PS5, this one is an easy gift to request, or buy yourself.

Reloptix VR prescription lenses ($80 and up)

It’s been a while since we’ve been able to say this, but Reloptix VR lenses are an absolute game-changer. While most VR headsets let you play while wearing glasses, aside the PSVR (and even including, frankly) there is no comfort in wearing glasses while playing in virtual reality. If you have large framed glasses it feels like you’re going to break them. Even if they fit inside a HMD you are almost certainly going to fog up after any kind of physical activity. It’s a pain in the backside. Reloptix changes this. While you do need to do a bit of legwork and include your personal prescription, these slot into most VR headsets and mean you can play VR without glasses.

They are easily removable, so if you have multiple glasses wearers in the house, they can take your prescription out and add theirs easily. It’s easier to just go to their site, realise how cheap they are (for what they do, which is give you freedom for your £300 or more headset) and order. That said, they are going to come from outside the UK so won’t get there for Christmas now. But honestly, they’re worth the wait. I was a little skeptical, to be honest with you, but after one session, I couldn’t believe how incredible these things were.

Xbox Game Pass subscription (Various prices)

Really, the days of buying someone a single game for Christmas are in the past. At least, this is definitely true if you’re buying for an Xbox fan. While you might not be able to get the latest Xbox Series X easily in stores, Game Pass is a tremendous bargain, no matter what way you look at it. Instead of shelling out £40-60 and having to pick between titles like Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, you can get both for a few months at the same price. While you can shop around and pick up bargains, one place we’d always check is CDKeys, where at time of writing you can buy 3 months for £29.99. As a stocking filler, that’s a brilliant top up gift.

There’re so many iconic video game characters in existence. Some are loveable, some are terrifying, and some are just downright cool. What better way to immortalise them by having a cute plushie to snuggle up with? Stubbins has turned the likes of Master Chief, Kratos, and Nathan Drake into plushies. Not only do they have these PlayStation and Xbox icons, you can also get The Hunter from Bloodborne; Nemesis from Resident Evil 3; and even The Traveler from Journey. With so many to choose from, it’s hard to pick one.

Prices range from £9.99 upwards. Check them out on Amazon here.

Top Trumps

One of the best games to play as a child was Top Trumps. A simple game where each player gets a handful of cards and tries to beat their opponent based on the stat of their card. Now, in 2021, there’re so many different packs that range from gaming, film, and culture from around the globe. Minecraft, Fortnite, and Uncharted are just a few examples. They also have sets based on Marvel, Harry Potter, and DC. Whatever you’re into, Top Trumps have something for you. They’re the perfect stocking filler, and a great way to pass the time after a filling Christmas dinner.

You can check out the Top Trumps store on Amazon for prices and styles.

Pixel Frames

Since the 80s, there have been some iconic video game scenes that stick out in our memories. From Sonic the Hedgehog to Castlevania, old school gaming is still very close to our hearts. Pixel Frames take those memories and immortalise them in the form of decorative pictures designed with meticulous detail. Officially licensed, these multi-layered snapshots are layered to add depth. Each frame comes with a commemorative nameplate, giving each picture a classy and noteworthy embellishment.

Visit Amazon to see the wonderful range of Pixel Frames on offer.

Nintendo Switch OLED

The Nintendo Switch has given millions of gamers around the world hours of joy. With such an extensive range of titles and the plus of taking it with you wherever you go, it’s a must-have for anyone who loves playing video games. This year, Nintendo released the Nintendo Switch OLED model. With crisper visuals and better sound, it made all those games look and sound much better. In our review, we said, “The stand is fixed, the audio is better, the screen is glorious, and if you are one of the three people in the world to not own a Switch yet, the OLED is a no-brainer. It will be my Switch of choice for the foreseeable future, and if you play a lot in handheld mode, I’m confident you’ll get your money’s worth out of it.” If you’re looking for that big present, this is going to make everyone happy.

Metroid Dread

When Metroid Dread was announced at E3 this year, it came as quite a suprise. Fans the world over are patiently waiting for Metroid Prime 4. Behind the scenes, Nintendo were able to squeeze out to please those who adore Samus. It’s a magnificent example of how great platforming can be. In our review, we said, “the best thing I can say about Metroid Dread is that it made me want more of this type of game, and I’d be happy to wait for Prime 4 if we get more 2D action this good.” Quite the endorsement, and on the new Nintendo Switch OLED, it’ll be the perfect Christmas Day game.

You can buy one now bundled with the OLED from the Nintendo Store or on its own here

Power-A Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – Pokemon 25th Anniversary Edition (39.99)

When you think of using a controller for the Nintendo Switch, your mind immediately goes to the Pro Controller (and why wouldn’t it?), but they can be quite pricey. I have a Splatoon 2-themed one that I swear by. However, there are some solid alternatives out there, such as Power-A’s officially licensed range. While there are several options to choose from, the Pokemon 25-year Anniversary Edition is just lovely, with a bright yellow Pikachu emblazoned across the dark finish. Slightly lighter than the Pro Controller, it features full rumble, gyroscopic aiming and a pair of turbo buttons on the back. Also, it’s fully wireless ready and connects to the Switch via the usual medium. As an added gift, you can buy it in a bundle with a durable carry case built to house a Switch or Switch Lite on the go.

If you’ve been following our podcasts at all this year, you’ll know we’re all big fans of Hazelight Studios’ “It Takes Two”. A co-op only platformer that takes inspiration from Nintendo games, with the mind of Josef Fares pushing the narrative along. In our original review, Chris White said: “It Takes Two is without a doubt one of the best platformers I’ve played in the last decade. The level design is incredible, and the amount of ideas in terms of its co-operative elements make every second of it so much fun to play.” That says it all, really. Go buy it, play it with someone over Christmas: job done.