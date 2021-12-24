GOTY 2021 Podcast Day Five: Most Anticipated, Top 10 Games of the Year

0 comments

You’ll be pleased to hear that not only is the finale/final day of the GOTY 2021 podcast series is the longest one yet. We’ve also brought back most anticipated for the coming year. A chance to look forward before we look back one final time to find out the top ten games of 2021, and of course, GAME OF THE YEAR.

That’s all for the podcast, but there’s plenty of written content to come over the rest of the Christmas period, including our own personal GOTY lists!

