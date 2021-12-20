0 comments

GOTY 2021 Podcast Day One: Best re-release, Nicest Surprise, Biggest Disappointment

by on December 20, 2021
It’s that time of the year once again, as the biggest (we think) ensemble cast we’ve ever had join together for a six-person GOTY deliberations week. Day One is the traditional lengthy argument over best re-release or remaster, nicest surprise, and biggest disappointment.

We’ve got a new Xmas themed podcast jingle, six people, loads of games, alcohol… I mean, what could go wrong? Surely to God there’s no chance Death Stranding could ruin another Christmas, right?

Download the episode in MP3 format, here (Right click, save file as).

Adam Cook

