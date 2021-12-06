GRID Legends car list | All the cars confirmed

The GRID legends car list is likely to be pretty big, but as we’ve only just had our first hands-on preview with the game, we can only confirm so many.

In Chris White’s preview he said: “GRID Legends is a beautiful game. The six locations I saw across the globe are so different, but they each have striking landmarks and environments. London is authentic, with Big Ben overlooking the track and other familiar buildings adorning the track. Barcelona is sunny and striking; and Strada Alpina is filled with a breath-taking mountain range and gorgeous green fields. The twelve playable cars on offer were meticulously designed and looked stunning as they blazed across the tracks. The Ginetta G40 GT 5 and Porsche 962C were a couple of my favourites, but it’s hard to pick just a few.

So it all sounds pretty tantalising. With multiple types of disciplines, car types, and places to race. The weather looks like it’ll have a massive effect, as well!

GRID Legends car list

Ariel Atom 3.5

Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro Concept

Aston Martin Vantage GT4

Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro

Audi A4 quattro

Audi RS 3 LMS

Audi R8 1:1

Beltra Enduro 24 T*

Beltra FZ – 73 FAF (Fictional Car)

Beltra Icon Mk3 (Fictional Car)

Beltra Open Wheel (Fictional Car)

Brabham BT62

Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

Dumont Colossus (Fictional Car)

Dumont T36 Brawler Sport (Fictional Car)

Dumont T37 Wolf (Fictional Car)

Ford Focus TC-2

Ginetta G40 GT5

Ginetta G55 GT3

Ginetta G55 GT4

Jaguar I-PACE eTrophy

Jupiter Formula X (Fictional Car)

Jupiter San Marino (Fictional car)

Koenigsegg Jesko

KTM X-BOW R

Lotus Evija

Lotus GT1

Mazda 787B

Mazda RX-7 FD3S Drift-Tuned

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X Drift-Tuned

Pagani Zonda Revolucion

Panoz Esperante GTR-1

Porsche 911 GT1

Porsche 911 GT3 RS (991.1)

Porsche 962C

Renault Clio Cup

Shelby Cobra 289 FIA CSX-Series 7000

Subaru WRX STI TC-2

Volkswagen Cup Car

Volkswagen Golf GTI

GRID Legends is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox, and PC, in February 2022.