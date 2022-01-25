OlliOlli World trailer shows off the fantastic art style of the cinematics

This one just can’t come soon enough, can it? After years away, Roll7 has changed the visual style of their Skateboarding twitch-based game, and the new cinematic OlliOlli World trailer really does give us a first proper glimpse of all that art at work.

There’s talking ice creams, gorgeous colours, and it all takes place in “Radlandia”. Honestly, the vibrant visuals really look the ticket to wash away the dreary Winter period that we’re in right now.

OlliOlli World follows a cast of colorful characters through a world known as Radlandia as they flip, flow, trick, and grind on their search for mystical skate gods. It’s been 7 years (no, seriously) since OlliOlli 2: Welcome to Olliwood. So to say my hopes are high for what Roll7 has been cooking up would be an understatement.

Back in 2015, our reviewer said: “OlliOlli 2 is a sublime game, that manages to keep the keep the soul of what the first game was, but refine it and innovate it to new-untouched levels of brilliance.” Checking back on that review, you can really see how much this OlliOlli World trailer shows off the different visuals from the previous game. Bring it on.

OlliOlli World is coming on February 8th on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch.