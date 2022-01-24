The Road to the Weird West episode 3 focuses on combat and upgrades

The slightly terrifying schedule of video games in 2022 isn’t letting up, and on March 31st the Weird West will be waiting. Today The Road to the Weird West episode 3 dropped, and this time the focus is on combat, stealth and abilities. Weird West seems to be determined to let you “play it your way”, and it seems likely that whether you want to be stealthy or go loud you’ll have a good time. This is great news for a clumsy idiot like me,

