Conan Chop Chop to release March 1st – demo coming soon!

It’s fair to say that Conan the Barbarian has seen more than his share of adaptations over the years. The legendary hero first created by pulp author Robert E. Howard was brought to life most famously by Arnold Schwarzenegger, and more recently by Jason Momoa. But over the years he has also featured in a slew of video games from different developers, across multiple genres and platforms – although there’s never been anything quite like Conan Chop Chop.

Today we bring you news that the latest iteration of Hyboria’s greatest hero will launch on March 1st. This frenetic, highly stylised multiplayer roguelite is coming to PC, as well as PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo consoles. Players will jump into the sandals of Conan and various companions in an effort to thwart the evil plans of the wizard Thoth-Amon.

With procedural maps, hundreds of items to loot and equip, and dozens of enemies to slay, Conan Chop Chop looks like a manic, colourful adventure. It’s designed for either online or couch co-op, and you can check out the trailer below.

From developer Mighty Kingdom and published by Funcom, Conan Chop Chop is an action party game that doesn’t take itself too seriously. “Conan is a barbarian who has been forged in the flames of battle; his grit and determination, his blood, sweat and tears have made him the formidable warrior we all love,” explains Kimbo Forrest, Creative Lead at Mighty Kingdom. “And our blood, sweat and tears have given you this: a Conan adventure unlike any the world has witnessed before. An experience not just for the veteran fans, but one to draw in and delight new audiences.”

Although Conan media is known for violence, nudity, and general, well, barbarianism, Conan Chop Chop is rated PEGI 7+, and ideal for kids and parents alike. A demo is launching on Steam and Nintendo Switch on February 21st.