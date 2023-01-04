This month’s Humble Choice includes Doom Eternal and OlliOlli World

Like many other subscription services, Humble Choice offers up some free games each month, and January 2023 is a pretty great deal. For $11.99 a month (you can cancel at any time or skip a month) you will get six free games in this month’s humble choice, and there’s some real bangers.

Anyway, Doom Eternal is the biggest title on the list, and is a cracker. Mick reviewed it back in 2020 and gave it a 9.5/10, saying “Doom Eternal genuinely doesn’t give much of a crap what you think of it. It doesn’t care if you’re hardcore or not because it knows full that if you’re not, then it’s not for you. It’s loud and brash and hellishly violent, but above all it’s 100% video game. It’s not trying to be an interactive movie, political commentary or thinly-veiled ad campaign; it’s a game about killing demons as quickly, as messily, and as efficiently as possible. It wants you blast your way through every one of its gargantuan levels (and believe me, some of these levels really are huge) with a stupid grin that only leaves your face when you’re scowling with rage at a sudden and deliberate spike of difficulty. Doom Eternal might not be the perfect video game, but it absolutely is the perfect Doom game”.

While it may be the best title in the humble choice for January, it’s not the newest, as that’s probably OlliOlli World. Rad Edition is on offer here, including all the DLC (Finding the Flowzone, and VOID Riders).

Also on offer for January’s bundle is Tribes of Midgard, Encased, Grow: Song of the Evertree, Conan Chop Chop, Hokko Life, and The Serpent Rogue. As some extras, you also get 60% off the two Doom Eternal DLC packs, as well.

It’s also worth noting, if you do just want to get Doom Eternal on the cheap, at the time of writing it’s £14.49 for the deluxe edition on Steam right now, too, or £8.74 for the standard edition.