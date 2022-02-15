Stealth RPG Abermore invites you to pull off the ultimate heist.

From the creators of 10 Second Ninja X, new stealth RPG Abermore is bringing heist hijinks to PC next month. The trailer shows some fantastic gameplay, including the knocking out of a guard with a banana. If Dishonored and Deathloop didn’t give you enough immersive action, Abermore looks like it’ll scratch that itch.

“Inherit the role of a notorious thief and pull off the heist of the century in Abermore, an all-new first-person RPG where stealth is your key to fame and fortune, coming to PC on March 29, 2022.

Developed by Four Circle Interactive, the creators of 10 Second Ninja X, and published by Sold Out, Abermore puts players in the role of an unscrupulous thief preparing for the ultimate royal robbery, taking on jobs from a ragtag crew of crooks and criminals to grow their reputation and convince the city that they’re devious enough to lead a grand heist.

Craft new equipment to assist with your thieving and bounty hunting, trade goods on the black market for better loot, discover magic tarot cards to aid you on your quest, and use anything you find as a weapon. Ransack houses, steal new loot, form alliances, trade precious goods, seduce aristocrats, discover supernatural powers and build your notoriety in service of a single goal: to plunder the Royal Palace for all its worth.

"I don't know how we've managed to keep Abermore a secret for as long as we have (there have been so many times when I've almost said something on Twitter by accident), but we're thrilled to finally reveal what we've been working on today," said Dan Pearce, Game Director at Four Circle Interactive. "In Abermore, players adopt the mantle of a legendary Robin Hood-esque figure, 'The Unhanged Man', during the 18 days in a run-up to a daring heist. Every campaign is unique and each new day provides new stories to stumble into, spoils to sell on the Blackmarket, and potential collaborators to help you as you prepare for the ultimate score: 'The Feast of the Lucky Few'. I hope everyone loves the city of Abermore and the stories we've created with some talented writers we feel very blessed to have worked with.""