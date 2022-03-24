Fanatical launch fundraising ‘Stand With Ukraine’ charity bundle

Digital retailer Fanatical has teamed up with over 50 game developers to launch charity PC games bundle, Stand With Ukraine. They’ve joined forces with the likes of Tomas Sala (The Falconeer), Richie de Wit (Robot Teddy), and Alessandra van Otterlo to put together various Steam games for $15 as a minimum, but more can be donated.

Included in the bundle are Gang Beasts, Among Us, The Falconeer, Railway Empire, and more. Every developer has donated 10,000 Steam keys for the great cause. If you want to help raise money for the Ukraine Red Cross, you can head over to the Fanatical website right now. The total value of games comes to over $750, with 58 titles included.

“We at Fanatical have watched in growing disbelief and frustration as the violent invasion of Ukraine has unfolded.” said Craig Johnson, Managing Director of Fanatical. “The war is leaving innocent people without homes, orphaning children, and creating a desperate need for food, water, shelter and medical aid.” He continued to say, “When we were approached by fellow games industry folks about hosting a fundraising bundle for Ukraine, it was the easiest decision we’ve ever had to make. Richie and the team have done an amazing job in such a short space of time.”



“The violent and unlawful invasion of Ukraine left us speechless, and we felt the need to do something to support the people of Ukraine,” added Richie de Wit, Business Developer for Robot Teddy. “While initially starting as a Dutch games industry initiative, we quickly discovered that the idea spoke to Fanatical and other developers worldwide, resulting in this fantastic collaboration. Showing that we, too, Stand With Ukraine.”



100% of all donations will be going to the Ukraine Red Cross. Our hearts go out to everyone in Ukraine, and by chipping in some money to a great cause, you’ll be helping out a lot. As of writing, the campaign has raised over $18,000.