Gorgeous new Metroidvania Being and Becoming has been announced.

As part of the MIX showcase at GDC, a stunning new Metroidvania Being and Becoming has been announced. With an art style reminiscent of the fantastic GBA and DS Castlevania games and fantastic high octane gameplay, Being and Becoming looks like it could be a must play for fans of the genre.

“Venture into a waking nightmare! Being & Becoming is an atmospheric metroidvania set in a kingdom corrupted by a Collective Dream, which warps the game’s pixel art world in mysterious ways. As a rare lucid dreamer, players must possess those who are captive to the dream and end the nightmare at its source.

Kill and consume the spirits of those corrupted beyond recognition by the collective dream. Each new spirit absorbed can be summoned to defend and attack on your behalf.

Assemble an arsenal of weapons wielded by noble spirits ensnared within the dream. Weave intricate combinations of attacks and utilize each weapon in a unique way to traverse the environment.

Explore a vast, interconnected world which unfolds based on your decisions. New pathways and rooms will be available depending on where you choose to begin your crusade.

Developed by Tony The Fish Inc, the game is coming to PC.”