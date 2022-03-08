New Lost Judgement DLC The Kaito Files has been announced

It’s a good day to be a Yakuza fan, as new Lost Judgement DLC has been announced. The Kaito Files will bring four new story chapters to Lost Judgement, and is part of the season pass and Ultimate Edition if you’ve already takes the plunge with an entirely new playable character in the form of popular tough guy Masaharu Kaito.

“SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio today announced that The Kaito Files, a four-chapter story expansion for Lost Judgment, launches on PlayStation and Xbox platforms on March 28. The Kaito Files story expansion will be available at no additional cost for owners of Lost Judgment Ultimate Edition or the Lost Judgment Season Pass, and available separately for $29.99.

Play as the muscle of the Yagami Detective Agency, Masaharu Kaito, and take on a new case that ties up loose ends of his past in The Kaito Files. Kaito brings his own Primal Focus detective techniques and two beastly fighting styles to challenge new foes and crack the case with a distinct Kaito swagger.

Following the events of Lost Judgment, Kaito picks up a lucrative case while Yagami is out of town that unexpectedly has him searching for his old flame, Mikiko. Along the way, Kaito encounters Jun, a teenager claiming to be their son, and team up to uncover the truth behind Mikiko’s disappearance. Now Kaito stands at the crossroads of past and present while up against a syndicate tied to Kamurocho’s criminal underbelly. But why did Kaito and Mikiko split up, and what does this dark faction have to do with her?”