The House of the Dead: Remake is coming to Switch in April

MegaPixel Studio and Forever Entertainment have confirmed that The House of the Dead: Remake is coming to Nintendo Switch on April 7, 2022. This is a remade version of the game introduced in 1997 on the arcade platform. The classic arcade rail-shooter receives a whole new entourage and gameplay changes to suit modern gaming. This remake will be the latest game in the popular shooting series.

There is a list of features that have been confirmed for the game. Check them out below:

Well known arcade classic with modern graphics and controls

True to the original gameplay

Local 2-player multiplayer

Multiple endings

Photomode

Achievements

Armory with unlockable weapons

Hordes of the undead monstrosities in a new game mode

Gallery with encountered enemies and bosses

If you want to see how some of these features play out in action, then you’ll be pleased to know there’s more to share today. Forever Entertainment has also released this latest trailer showing off more gameplay from the game. You can also see the official trailer for The House of the Dead: Remake below:

In addition, if you want to keep up to date with the latest on the game you can check out the official website here.

The House of the Dead: Remake will launch on Nintendo Switch on April 7, 2022.