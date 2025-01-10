Forever Entertainment has announced The House of the Dead 2: Remake for PC and consoles, and it’s coming in Spring 2025.

As with the first game remade, the developer behind the title is MegaPixel Studio, and The House of the Dead 2: Remake will be coming to PC, PlayStation (PS4 and PS5), Xbox (Series S|X, and Xbox One), and Nintendo Switch.

Check out the new teaser trailer below, and the information from the publisher, after that:

In February 2000, a small city was suddenly overrun by hostile creatures. Two AMS agents, James Taylor and Gary Stewart, were sent to investigate. Upon arrival, they noticed that the situation resembled the Curien Mansion incident from 1998. Determined to uncover the source of the infestation, they began shooting their way through hordes of creatures.

In the remake you can team up in co-op as either secret agent James, or Gary, to take on the undead. Here’s the key features from the press release:

Remastered music (with the classic soundtrack also available in the game)

Modern graphics

Gameplay faithful to the original game

Co-op mode

Multiple endings and branching levels

The team at Forever Entertainment also detailed the game modes:

Classic Campaign: Almost two years after the events of the first installment, AMS agents James Taylor and Gary Stewart are deployed to investigate a city seized by undead creatures.

Boss Mode: Take on the challenge of defeating the game’s bosses as fast as you can.

Training Mode: Polish your skills in several available training scenarios to improve your abilities before deploying on a mission.

In our review of the remake of the first game, we said: “The developers have hinted at the possibility of producing a peripheral to help make it feel more authentic, which would be marvellous. There are plenty of HOTD sequels to potentially be ported too – so here’s hoping for some future adventures with G and the crew.”

The House of the Dead 2: Remake is coming in Spring to PC and consoles.