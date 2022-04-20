Enter the Dragon Steam Showcase allows Chinese developers to shine

Steam is launching a special week-long event entitled Enter the Dragon wherein Chinese publisher Pixmain will showcase over 100 PC games and new announcements from a number of Chinese developers.

Starting on Friday 22nd April, the special event will begin with 90-minute show to preview the upcoming reveals. These will include titles from both established devs and small indie studios. We’ll be shown deep-dives into some upcoming new titles, such as Loopmancer and Metal Mind.

You’ll be able to catch the showcase on the Steam store page and on Twitch when it kicks off at 10am PT on April 22. The event schedule is below.

April 22nd 10am Pacific – Enter the Dragon event begins April 22nd – April 29th – Discounts and bundles will be available on Steam, including games such as Bright Memory and Neon Abyss. April 22nd 7pm to 8.3-pm PT – Enter the Dragon showcase stream featuring Janessa Christine, which will reveal new trailers and announcements April 22nd – April 25th – Gameplay streams and Q&A sessions April 22nd – April 29th – Discord and Twitter key giveaways, as well as further Q&A sessions

This is an important event for Chinese developers and publishers, and will allow the public an early look at some of the biggest and most interesting upcoming games such as Loopmancer (below) ahead of time.

You can find more info by checking out the official event page, or by visiting the Steam store.