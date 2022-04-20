The NASCAR Fan Pass is now live in Rocket League

Developer Psyonix has announced that the 2022 NASCAR Fan Pass has gone live in Rocket League on all platforms.

Players can grab the pass for 100 credits from now until April 26. Promising NASCAR-themed content throughout the whole of 2022, the first drop of the Fan Pass are the NASCAR Next Gen Ford Mustang, the Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro, and the Next Gen Toyota Camry. You can also grab nine team decals, player banners, and Goodyear Racing Wheels. The first nine teams featured on the decals are listed below:

• Front Row Motorsports #34 (NASCAR Next Gen Ford Mustang Decal)

• RFK Racing #17 (NASCAR Next Gen Ford Mustang Decal)

• Stewart-Haas Racing #4 (NASCAR Next Gen Ford Mustang Decal)

• Team Penske #12 (NASCAR Next Gen Ford Mustang Decal)

• Hendrick Motorsports #5 (NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro Decal)

• Spire Motorsports #7 (NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro Decal)

• Trackhouse Racing #1 (NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro Decal)

• Richard Childress Racing #8 (NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro Decal)

• Joe Gibbs Racing #19 (NASCAR Next Gen Toyota Camry Decal)

Additional content will hit the Fan Pass throughout 2022, themed around upcoming NASCAR races and events. If you own the Fan Pass, content will be added to your inventory as soon as it drops without you needing to do anything. Although it hasn’t all been revealed yet, we do know it will include three NASCAR Next Gen Decals, inspired by the Octane, Fennec and Dominus.

The collaboration between Psyonix and NASCAR began in 2021 and debuts in-game on April 24 ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 Race at the legendary Talladega track. You can even play Rocket League at the event thanks to the Allied Esports gaming truck that will be in attendance.

Rocket League is available to download for free on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Mac.