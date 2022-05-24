Pioneer DJ launches range of three brand new desktop speakers

Pioneer DJ has revealed three brand new desktop speakers via a new range that starts at £149 and tops out at £229, saying “whether you want to play DJ sets or make your own music at home, or regularly switch between the two, these speakers offer the perfect sound”.

The DM-40D is the lower end price model at £149 and like the other two models, comes in black or white finish. Pioneer DJ says “these state-of-the-art monitor systems are a high-performance, all-purpose speaker offering any aspiring DJ or music lover the best in sound experience”.

The DM-50D-BT is £229 and offers bluetooth (hence the BT) in the name, and like the DM-40D, is available from May 2022. Meanwhile the DM-40D-BT is £169, and is coming in early June 2022.

The DM-50D-BT units add Bluetooth functionality to the popular DM-50D speakers which were released in late 2021, while the new 4-inch DM-40D-BT and DM-40D come with or without Bluetooth respectively and offer an upgrade to the compact DM-40 models which have served music lovers, DJs and producers well for several years. All available in black or white, these all-purpose speakers are perfect for a variety of purposes – from home use, DJing, music production, throwing parties and much more.

Also ideal for home use, these all-purpose Pioneer DJ speakers will unleash an unrivalled listening experience when playing your favourite records or for pure enjoyment in the home. Whether hosting parties, DJing or for upgrading the home sound system, these speakers will complement any living space with its sleek, modern aesthetic and hassle-free setup with the Bluetooth versions. They are sure to set the mood whatever the occasion and complete any home entertainment setup.

For budding producers, you can easily connect your DJ setup or home studio to the RCA and mini jack input terminals on the DM Series speakers. The DM-50D-BT and DM-50D also have a TRS input, and the Bluetooth models enable you to wirelessly connect mobile devices for cable-free high-quality music playback. Even better, the volume knob and headphones socket are on the front panel for quick connection and level control. And, with the choice of black or white models, you can pick the colour that best suits the setting in your home.