Play Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course early digitally via the Tribeca Festival

While the Tribeca Festival is more commonly known for films, for the last few years you could demo games early at the show, and this year that continues with Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course. It all takes place from June 11-19, so there’s plenty of time to get involved.

As one of the most highly anticipated pieces of DLC in what feels like forever, the Cuphead DLC is fully playable either in-person, or digitally via the 2022 Tribeca Festival Games, and it’s not the only game on offer. The following titles are on offer, and you can pay $5 for access to four games. All you have to do is pick the four games and your preferred (if available) time slot.

American Arcadia

As Dusk Falls

The Cub

Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course

IMMORTALITY

OXENFREE II: Lost Signals

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Thirsty Suitors

Venba

If you want to attend in person, that’s going to cost you $20 instead, but there are going to be special in-person events like Sam Barlow and an interactive playthrough of IMMORTALITY. There will also be a master class Tribeca talk about The Matrix Awakens, as Epic Games CTO Kim Libreri, Epic Games’ Art Director Jerome Platteaux, and Colin Benoit, Cinematic Artist at Epic Games, take you through the making of The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience and demonstrate live filming in this iconic simulation, merging art forms and technology to trailblaze a new way of filmmaking.

To play the demos you will need to have a PC and be running the free software Parsec, but it’s very easy to set up, and the demos worked well last year.

You can buy tickets and get your game demos booked in by going to the official Tribeca Festival Games site.