The Valiant is a new game from THQ Nordic and Kite Games

Just announced, The Valiant is an upcoming action-RTS with RPG elements, and it’s coming from THQ Nordic and Kite Games. But this isn’t any old announcement, you see, not only is there a trailer to go with it, but a gameplay trailer as well. Yes, you read that right, actual gameplay for a newly announced game.

While the game has only just been announced, apparently The Valiant is “coming soon” to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X. Here’s the trailers, so get watching.

Here’s the official word on what the game entails:

The Valiant is an upcoming action-RTS with RPG elements, designed to bring a fresh experience to players wanting something new in the genre. Focused on more tactical combat with smaller forces, players encounter a sweeping, story-driven campaign where each mission’s challenge is unique. Decisions both on and off the battlefield count, as players will want to select their forces carefully for each mission (no base building here!), as well as decide the skills and equipment given to each hero. With three unique skill trees per hero, there are plenty of options to explore when finding the playstyle that fits best, and Valiant’s fast-paced, melee-centric combat will give new challenges to even the most veteran RTS player.

The Valiant also offers two different multiplayer modes: competitive and cooperative. While the

game’s campaign is designed as a single-player experience, 3 friends can enjoy the Last Man

Standing mode together and hold their ground against waves of enemies, including mini-bosses and bosses. Success will be rewarded with experience to level up the selected hero, granting new skills and better stats for future challenges. The PVP mode offers 1vs1 or 2v2 scenarios that consist of swift and thrilling clashes as players capture control points and build up their forces. As players earn more victories, they’ll be able to unlock a wide range of visual customization that can be leveraged throughout the game experience.