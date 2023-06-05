Real-time Strategy title The Valiant is coming to consoles in July

After a successful launch on PC in October last year, The Valiant is coming to current-gen Xbox and PlayStation consoles on July 11th.

It’ll be launching at a lower price point, too, at €24.99 / $24.99 / £19.99 on both formats, and we’ve got a new console announcement trailer below, as well as the official word from the press release on the game.

As Theoderich, you and your fellowship of loyal warriors will embark on a dangerous odyssey through the vast expanse of medieval Europe and even the Holy Land, all in a valiant effort to prevent the plans of Ulrich von Grevel. This malevolent antagonist seeks to wield a powerful artifact known as the Rod of Aaron, a source of unimaginable and unholy power. The fate of humanity rests in your hands as you become part of this epic adventure. Prepare yourself for an epic journey into an immersive new tactical RTS experience! Take command of specialized units, and strategically deploy their unique skills to triumph on the battlefield. Watch as your units grow in expertise and strength, accumulating battle-hardened experience throughout the gripping 15-mission single-player campaign. Alternatively, join forces with two allies in the intense Last Man Standing co-op mode, where hordes of enemies test your mettle or prove your worth as a knight in intense PvP battles.

Mick really liked The Valiant when he reviewed it last year, giving it an 8/10 score and saying: “As a complete package The Valiant is pretty impressive. KITE Games understand the intricacies of skirmish combat and have done a solid job of building a world and threading a coherent story through it all. It might not deliver non-stop thrills, but The Valiant is still a solid, compelling and, above all, enjoyable tactical strategy game that comes highly recommended for fans of Medieval action”.

The Valiant is out now for PC and coming to PS5 and Xbox Series S|X on July 11th.