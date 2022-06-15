F1 Manager 2022 and F1 in Schools form partnership to support STEM talent

Today, it was announced that F1 Manager 2022 has partnered with F1 in Schools to support students to develop key skills in their career path. Frontier Developments also revealed they’ll be joining the judging panel at the 2022 Aramco F1 in Schools World Finals, set to be held at Silverstone between July 9 and 15. The finals will then feature in the upcoming F1 Manager 2022 via the in-game mailing system as an annual marketing opportunity for budding Team Principals to support Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths talent.

F1 Manager allows fans to build their own F1 career by stepping into the role of a Team Principal at one of the ten official F1 teams of the new season. Everything from designing components, recruiting drivers and staff, to making key decisions based on data-led information on track will feature in the game.

F1 Manager 2022: Building towards a brighter future

“We are delighted to partner with F1 in Schools to support the excellent work they do in promoting Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) related subjects,” said Chad Young, Director of Publishing at Frontier Developments. “At Frontier, we are regularly recruiting promising talent across our development and publishing teams, and we are very lucky to have a wealth of technical and creative expertise within the entire organisation, so ensuring that the next-generation have access to opportunities like the F1 in Schools competition is very important to us. We’re very excited to join the Aramco F1 in Schools World Finals 2022 as judges and to witness schools from around the world showcasing their skills.

F1 in Schools in the world’s biggest STEM initiative, now in its 22nd year. Researching, designing, making, and racing an F1 car of the future is what the organisation prides itself on, as teams then race each other head-to-head on a 20-metre race track. The intention is that this hooks students in, acting as an education tool for students in STEM subjects. Not only does it help to develop key skills, it also means students can form potential career paths within the industry.

“We’re very excited to be linking with Frontier Developments and F1 Manager 2022 at this year’s Aramco F1 in Schools World Finals. I know that their judges will be blown away by the outstanding talent of the teams competing at Silverstone,” said Andrew Denford, Founder and Chairman, F1 in Schools. “Our competition has so much synergy with the game too, with our teams taking on roles and racing their own design of cars, developing strategies and making many decisions along the way, so I’m sure all the students will be keen to put their talents to the test as a Team Principal in F1 Manager 2022.”

F1 Manager 2022 is set to launch on August 30 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.