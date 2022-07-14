F1 Manager 2022 gets second behind the scenes video

Leading up to the release of F1 Manager 2022, the developer Frontier Developerments has released a second behind the scenes video, called “People Power”.

F1 Manager 2022 is launching on August 30th (or 25th if you pre-order) on Xbox Series S|X, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Steam, and Epic Games Store. In this second episode of the behind the scenes videos, Frontier CEO and Founder, David Braben, and Art Director, Matt Dickinson, discuss Frontier’s “commitment to deliver a truly authentic Formula 1 experience in F1 Manager 2022”.

In exclusive footage, players can delve into the in-depth process of capturing drivers for the game as they join two of Frontier’s facial scan capture sessions, featuring Williams Racing driver, Alexander Albon and Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN’s Zhou Guanyu. An impressive 200 camera lenses work to create intricate 3D facial models, bringing each driver to life in-game in breath-taking detail. Each driver also has a data profile, created using a wealth of real historical data points, in order to accurately reflect their behaviours and driving style.

This commitment to realism is shared across the entirety of F1 Manager 2022. Working closely with Formula 1®, the development team have been able to access a vast archive of historical data and broadcast footage, in order to create an immersive simulation experience which is true-to-life. Prospective Team Principals will be able to use authentic data to guide their decisions, reacting to realistic tyre degradation, changing weather conditions, and safety car and red flag incidents.

Frontier Developments says there’s more behind the scenes content and news coming before the game is released, and also revealed there’s a 10% pre-order discount if you are a PlayStation Plus subscriber.