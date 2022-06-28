New LoFi Super Mario 64 album is the perfect chill out music

If you need to chill the heck out today, then you should check out this LoFi Super Mario 64 album. Equal parts relaxing and nostalgic, this lovely set of songs can be found on streaming services, as well as being available to preorder on CD and cassette here.

“Music Label Curaga Records has just announced that they’re jumping into the world of Nintendo’s very own Mario with a brand new LoFi album, Video Game LoFi: Super Mario 64. From artists 88bit and Save Point, Video Game LoFi: Super Mario 64 is a nostalgic tribute to Koji Kondo’s beloved soundtrack. With gorgeous piano arrangements, warm analog synths and colorful re-harmonization, the album features 11 tracks that fuse cozy beats and reimagined melodies with jazzy LoFi undertones.

“This was a truly collaborative effort,” says artist 88bit, “I’m so glad Save Point approached me about making this with him. This album gave me an opportunity to take the Super Mario 64 songs and reshape and present them in a new light – chill lo-fi.”

88 bit goes on to say how the album has given the songs a unique transformation while staying true to the original. “I’m excited for many of my friends in the VGM community to listen to these tracks. And I’m hopeful that these songs will find their way to people all over, and that those who love the music from Super Mario 64 (and even those who may not be familiar) will enjoy these recordings as much as we’ve enjoyed making them.”