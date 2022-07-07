Arcaea update adds new songs and modes with “Final Verdict” pack

The highly successful rhythm game Arcaea has been updated to version 4.0, adding new songs and a game mode, along with another major addition in the form of the main story pack, called “Final Verdict”.

Final Verdict costs $4.99 and contains more than four additional songs. Available on both Google Play for Android and Apple Store for iOS devices, the main game comes with 50 songs for free already, but the new course mode is now live for all to play.

Inspired by the Japanese arcade game scene, Arcaea’s goal from inception was to bring the excitement of the in-person rhythm game community to every player around the world. Having reached 5 years of continuous service and achieved 8 million downloads worldwide, delivering sincere and powerful storyline experiences bridging tightly with gameplay in unique and surprising ways, Arcaea has fulfilled and surpassed its promises. Arcaea’s several and varied awe-inspiring secrets meant to amaze and be discovered by its fervent community have made it a striking success throughout Japan, China, Asia, and America.

Version 4.0 will also offer 4 new songs outside of Final Verdict’ to players at release. 3 of these are free to unlock in-game and additionally the notorious “PUPA” by モリモリあつし will be available for purchase through The Memory Archive in-game. That being said, as a tradition, players can of course expect very well hidden surprises. Designed to bond story and gameplay to an unprecedented degree, the “Axiom of the End” has players discovering almost every song in the Pack together by completing confounding challenges. These challenges aren’t merely things to be completed on one’s own, and are instead designed with the idea of a larger community in mind. The player base will need one another to see to the end of this difficult path.

Every major update has always included brand new features and version 4.0 is no exception. In addition to giving players the ability to “Favorite” both songs and characters, as well as general improvements across the app and its visual fidelity, the stand-out feature of version 4.0 is the new Course Mode. Course Mode is an endurance challenge “Boss Rush”-styled series of set courses of 4 songs each that players will be able to take on back-to-back. These courses feature some of the most well-renowned and challenging tracks in Arcaea, and offer an award of nameplates to give recognition to those who succeed at the almost overwhelming trials that await them.