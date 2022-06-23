Taiko no Tatsujin Rhythm Festival is coming on October 14th

Taiko no Tatsujin Rhythm Festival, the latest in the Taiko no Tatsujin series (the fun looking drumming games) has been given a release date of October 14th, and there are two editions you can pre-order already.



The standard edition is, obviously, just the game, but the Taiko Drum Set edition comes with the game and the drum-set. A Digital Deluxe edition will be available later that will contain the Standard edition with a 90-days access to the Taiko Music Pass.



Taiko no Tatsujin Rhythm Festival will contain 76 songs, but there’s also a story mode and online battle, as well as party mode. You can earn “Don Coins” by playing which lets you unlock costumes and nameplates to personalise appearance.



If you have save data from Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun you will get three bonus songs and some customisation items. Bandai Namco has also announced that Taiko no Tatsujin: The Anime is now available on YouTube, which is a series that “follows Kotaro and his friends in their quest to become Taiko masters, with the help of DON-Chan and other characters from the Taiko no Tatsujin franchise”.

The Taiko no Tatsujin franchise, which started in 2001, has seen countless titles and songs in the over 20 years long history of the rhythm game franchise. Taiko no Tatsujin Rhythm Festival will be the first title to offer the Taiko Music Pass along with a 7-days free access. By subscribing to the Taiko Music Pass players will have access to a catalog of more than 500 songs with monthly updates adding new songs. More details are available on the official website.

Taiko no Tatsujin Rhythm Festival is currently only announced for Nintendo Switch.