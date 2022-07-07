Asterix & Obelix are back with a brand new game

Asterix & Obelix is a name many may remember from childhood, and the Gauls are back with another new game called Asterix & Obelix XXXL: The Ram From Hibernia.

This new Asterix & Obelix is once again from publisher Microids (developed by OSome Studio) and will be an action adventure title, and it follows on from the previous title in the XXL trilogy, Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All! — and we’ve got a new teaser trailer to show you, below.

Due this “fall”, the game will include co-op for our up four players for the first time. Here’s the synopsis:

The year is 50 BC. Gaul is entirely occupied by the Romans. Well, not entirely! One small village of indomitable Gauls still holds out against the invaders… Meanwhile, in Hibernia (today known as Ireland) Keratine, chief Whiskitonix’s daughter, is calling Asterix and Obelix to the rescue as they need help to overcome the Roman invasion and bring back her father’s beloved golden ram. For this mission, you’ll control your favorite heroes and use your fists and any surrounding objects to make your way while throwing Romans in the air! Our two Gauls will also be able to count on their trusty druid Getafix, who’s been working on a new magic potion recipe for extra power!

It’s going to be a top down action adventure game, as mentioned, and will include six chapters full of Romans and collectibles.

The Ram From Hibernia is coming to PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC in “Fall 2022”, and will be digital only in North America.